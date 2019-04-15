× 4 members of Davenport Civil Rights Commission get the boot

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Davenport Mayor Frank J Klipsch announced the “removal” of four members of its Civil Rights Commission.

“Pursuant to Iowa Code and the authority of the office of Mayor of the City of Davenport”- Mayor Klipsch

In a letter released Monday, April 15, The mayor announced the “unfortunate decision” to remove, Nicole Bribriesco-Ledger, Shylee Garrett, Judy Shawver,

and Benjamin Hahn from their positions on the Commission.

According to the mayor, this was the result of these members “refusing to respect State and local laws including refusing to recognize new commission members appointed and confirmed by Davenport’s elected officials.”

The mayor goes on to say the four members will be replaced “as soon as possible to join remaining commissioners Lee Gaston, Patricia Hardaway, and Randy Moore so that the important work of this commission can resume.”

The mayor finished by saying, four new commissioners will be presented for confirmation during an upcoming meeting of the Davenport City Council.