Thousands flock to annual duck hatching event

MOLINE, Illinois – Families flocked to John Deer Pavillion in Moline Sunday, April 14, for the annual duck hatching.

The duck encounters are one of the most popular events that John Deer hosts there. 2700 people attended on the first day, Saturday.

Kids got to learn about ducks and their importance on a farm and pet some ducklings as well.

They got to see some ducks in different stages of their life cycle. Some just hatched this week in an incubator located at the pavilion.

“I came with my granddaughter. It’s my first time for the duckling hatching, I was interested and I knew she would be too,” said Valerie Rumler, a now retired John Deere employee of 41 years.

Her granddaughter Sophia, five years old, “loves the outdoors, she loves the tractors,” she said.

Rumler let Sophia test drive the tractor simulator. She said she hopes her grand-daughter will follow in grandma’s footsteps and work for John Deere some day.