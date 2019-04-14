The Score Sunday – Nick Welch, Jackie Joyner Kersee, FCA

On The Score Sunday new United Township Football Coach Nick Welch talks about his first Head Coaching Job and what he plans for the Panther program.  Jackie Joyner Kersee talks about what made her successful in high school, and into her Olympic Career.  The FCA story of the week features a Davenport North Soccer player who is helping the freshman adapt as he plays his first season with the Wildcats.

