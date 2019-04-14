× Snow for some this morning… Chilly Sunday… Brief warming to follow

Flood warnings continue along several area rivers including the Mississippi and Rock. Crests are occurring now and will continue next week. Be prepared for road closures and detours in these areas. For more information on river levels go to https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=DVN

Area of low pressure will track from Arkansas, through Southern Illinois into Indiana come today into the evening hours.

By looking at the latest computer models and radar, the periphery of the moisture has shifted just east of the river this morning where a narrow band of snow is falling east of a line from Macomb to Sterling/Rock Falls, IL. Amounts around an inch will be expected this morning mainly on grassy surfaces. Roads may be a bit slushy in spots. Areas just west will be brushed with a few raindrops and snowflakes this morning before we slowly dry out later in the day. Temperatures will be quite chilly as brisk northeast winds will blow across the area resulting in temperatures only reaching the lower 40s.

Great turnaround in temperatures to start the new week with sun and upper 50s on Monday replaced with a warmer wind on Tuesday and highs just around 70 degrees. That day will be your week’s best as soaking rainfall and a few thunderstorms return starting Wednesday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

