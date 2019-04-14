Little hunters find eggs, surprises at Moline Riverside Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Saturday marked open season for Easter eggs. Moline's Parks and Recreation department hosted an Easter egg hunt for little ones and their families at Riverside Park.

Hundreds of girls and boys participated, armed with baskets and bags and some helpful guidance from more seasoned hunters, their parents.

Five-year-old Ailie McClarity's strategy was to look for pink eggs. Her favorite part of the hunt was to crack open those perfectly shaped treasures to find little surprises in them.

"Did you know the ones that crack open, I saw toys in them," she told her mother.

After cracking several plastic eggs filled with candy, she eventually found one that contained a toy she liked: a blue turtle.