Clinton water mains to be flushed in annual maintenance

CLINTON, Iowa- Iowa American Water will be flushing Clinton water mains from Monday, April 15 to Friday, April 26. This is part of a routine annual water maintenance meant to improve water service, according to Iowa American Water. By flushing the system, mineral deposits and sediment will be cleared from the water mains. Clinton’s 1,200 fire hydrants will also be inspected.

“The flushing program is designed not only to maintain a high quality of water in the Clinton distribution system but to inspect and operate all of our fire hydrants to assure they are in good working order as well,” says Jarrek Lucke, operations superintendent for the Clinton district.

The flushing starts April 15 in downtown Clinton. Most of the flushing will occur before normal business hours, according to Iowa American Water. During the flushing streets may be temporarily closed so workers can do their job. Be sure to plan ahead if you will be traveling through Clinton.

There won’t be any interruptions in water service because of the work. When crews are flushing, Clinton residents may see a drop in water pressure or discoloration of water, according to Iowa American Water. If water comes out the wrong color, run cold water until it is clear. Avoid doing laundry during that time.

Any water discoloration or low-pressure should only last a short period of time. If problems persist notify Iowa American Water’s

customer service line at 1-866-641-2108.