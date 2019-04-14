× Augustana students create podcast to connect with Quad Cities community

ROCK ISLAND- A student-run podcast based at Augustana College is making steps to connect different corners of the Quad Cities.

Lives of the Mind is a podcast recorded at WVIK, Quad Cities NPR. The podcast began in 2017 as a professor’s passion project, according to their website. Initially, students would interview professors about their research. The in-depth conversations took a personal approach to fields like art, journalism, insects and more.

In recent years student leaders have expanded the scope of the podcast from just research to active members of the Quad Cities community. According to the podcast’s production manager, the podcast wants to highlight hardworking members of the community who’ve turned their ideas into reality.

Their most recent podcast speaks to a history professor who studied mining in Butte, Montana. Future episodes include conversations with an Ebola first responder and a hip hop scholar, according to the production manager.

Anyone who wants to share the story of hard workers or community leaders can email livesofthemind@augustana.edu.