× With tax-filing deadline nearing, IRS says about 50 million still need to file

WASHINGTON- Taxes are due soon, but the IRS says 50 million people haven’t filed their taxes yet.

For most taxpayers, the deadline to file is Monday, April 15.

Luckily, there is still time for procrastinators. Information about free e-file options, such as IRS FreeFile, how to request an automatic six-month filing extension or fast, secure ways to pay any tax due using IRS Direct Pay are available online at IRS.gov.

According to the IRS, about 153 million individual tax returns are expected to be filed. By April 5, the IRS had received more than 103 million tax returns and issued almost 78 million tax returns totaling $220.8 billion, according to the IRS.