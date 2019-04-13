Local middle school students help kick off Harlem Globetrotters’ game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- The Harlem Globtrotters' World Tour is taking them through Moline and some local middle school students got to sing the National Anthem to kick off the games.

Students from Bettendorf Middle School performed a couple of songs in front of hundreds of fans on Saturday, April 13. After that, the basketball players showed off their skills on the court.

Showmanship and style was on display at the TaxSlayer Center, from the pros to the amateurs.

"I'm with the Bettendorf Middle School choir at the Harlem Globetrotters and I felt really good," said Meghan Barnett, from Bettendorf Middle School. "There `s a lot of people so I kinda just went with them."

The Harlem Globetrotters have been around for 93 years and are off to Des Moines after showing off their skills to the QC.