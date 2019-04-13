Augie fraternity facilitates going bald for a good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Several brothers at Augustana College and their friends are going bald for a good cause.

A group of fraternity brothers and their friends have been raising money for the St. Baldrick's Foundation for the past two months.

The fundraiser came to a head on Saturday, April 13 with a big shave-off. And some pie throwing.

The crew was able to raise $8,500. Students said they weren't just going bald to raise money, but to raise morale.

"Obviously people who go through cancer treatment will often loose their hair," said fundraiser coordinator Anthony Santangelo, "and to show support for people and normalize baldness , especially children when they shave their head that`s a lot of unwanted attention, but if they see people do it willingly or confidently, it makes that a little bit easier for them."

All the money goes to benefit cancer research.