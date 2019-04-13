× Applications open to become the 2019 Scott County queen

DAVENPORT- Do you want to be Iowa royalty? Applications are now open for the 2019 Mississippi Valley Fair Queen Contest.

The Mississippi Valley Fair will take place July 30 to August 4. The contest to crown the queen will be July 18 at Keppy Hall, according to a press release. Whoever wins the contest will assist with various fair activities throughout the week. On top of that, the winner will represent Scott County at the Iowa State Fair’s queen competition.

Contests need to be between 17 and 21 years old as of August 8, 2019. They also need to live in Scott County or a neighboring county, never have been married or had children, and belong to at least one service organization. Additional rules can be found on the application form.

Contestants will be judged on the following:

A- Personality, attitude, appearance, and awareness.

B- Leadership and citizenship, contribution to community.

C- Overall appearance, charm, poise.

The new queen will receive a sash, crown, and a $750 scholarship.

Applications are available at the fair office, 2815 W. Locust St. The deadline for the return of applications is June 1, 2019.

Contest superintendents are Jeantee Keppy and Joan Martz. For additional information, call Keppy at (563) 370-5011 or Martz at (563) 528-1496 or visit their Facebook page.