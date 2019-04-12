- Bandits beat Timber Rattlers at Miller Park
- Cubs cruise past Angels
- Jimenez crushes 1st career homers in win over Yankees
- Alleman baseball sweeps Quincy
- Bettendorf girls soccer edges PV in OT
- Ethan Happ named Kareen Abdul Jabbar Center of the Year
- Tyler Cook leaves Iowa for NBA
- Tiger on the prowl at Masters
WQAD Sport April 12th
-
Iowa casino looks forward to sport gambling becoming legal
-
St. Ambrose University offers thousands of dollars in scholarships to gamers
-
Iowa Legislature debates who should run sports betting
-
Pritzker looks to legal sports betting for revenue
-
WQAD Sports April 9th
-
-
Sports gambling revenue is just one side of the coin
-
WQAD Sports Saturday Feb 16th- Hawkeyes miracle, Girls hoops, swimming and more
-
WQAD Sports – April 10th
-
WQAD Sports April 2nd
-
Off The Kuff – Brittney Litton
-
-
MLB catching coach speaking at a Bettendorf baseball expo
-
Mother Nature wreaks havoc on local sports scene
-
Renovations on Douglas Park transform it to a modern recreation center