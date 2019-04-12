WQAD Sport April 12th

Posted 11:02 pm, April 12, 2019, by
  • Bandits beat Timber Rattlers at Miller Park
  • Cubs cruise past Angels
  • Jimenez crushes 1st career homers in win over Yankees
  • Alleman baseball sweeps Quincy
  • Bettendorf girls soccer edges PV in OT
  • Ethan Happ named Kareen Abdul Jabbar Center of the Year
  • Tyler Cook leaves Iowa for NBA
  • Tiger on the prowl at Masters
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.