Saturday is your weekend’s best… Signs of some brief snowfall on track for Sunday

Flood warnings continue along several area rivers including the Mississippi and Rock. Crests are occurring now and will continue next week. Be prepared for road closures and detours in these areas. For more information on river levels go to https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=DVN

Gusty cool winds has been the highlight today around the area as the tightly wrapped area of low pressure tracks just to our north. This is leading to temperatures in the 40s this afternoon.

Winds will show signs of easing up overnight as temperatures drop around the lower 30s under fair skies.

We’ll stress Saturday as being the weekend’s best with plenty of sunshine, less wind and highs in the middle 50s.

By Sunday, another area of low pressure will track just to our south from Arkansas, through Southern Illinois to Southern Indiana. This will lead to an increase in clouds Saturday night followed by a cold rain on Sunday. A couple of the models are still hinting that the air aloft will be cold enough to produce a mix or even a brief changeover to snow Sunday morning before its back to a cold rain that afternoon. If this light snowfall does occur, it will be a narrow band along the river and a county or two east. However, the ground has warmed enough that snowfall rates have to be extremely high for any accumulation to take place. The temperatures aloft will be the key. If cold enough, we could see an inch or two of snowfall and mainly on grassy surfaces. We’ll keep an eye on it. Winds will pick up again that day with highs in the lower 40s.

Great turnaround in temperatures to start the new week with sun and upper 50s on Monday replaced with a warmer wind on Tuesday and highs just around 70 degrees. That day will be your week’s best as soaking rainfall and a few thunderstorms return starting Wednesday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

