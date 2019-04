Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COAL VALLEY, Illinois - The Niabi Zoo will open to the public on Saturday, April 13 for the 2019 season.

This year new exhibits will captivate the public.

African Primates Azul and Azizi are two social monkeys who were brought together from different zoos.

Together they are a dynamic duo.

Singing dogs, a extremely rare form of wild dog, are also new at the zoo.

Learn more about them here:

For more information about Niabi Zoo, CLICK HERE.