KNOX COUNTY- A 12-year-old girl from Knox County is being honored for her "move over" project to protect Illinois state troopers like her father.

April 11, Lucy Kol-Per served as an honorary page in the Illinois house.

State congressman Dan Swanson from Woodhull introduced her to the floor.

Earlier this year Lucy started a Facebook page to remind drivers that troopers have families, too.

The page now has more than 18,000 likes.