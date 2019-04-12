× Iowa man found guilty of murdering Fairfield woman, dumping body on Highway 38

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A man accused of killing a woman and dumping her body on the side of a highway was found guilty of murder on April 12.

Douglas Foster, 36, of Marion, was found guilty after a five-day jury trial over the death of Lea Ponce, according to Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren.

Police found Foster hiding in the rafters in a storage facility after tracking his truck from surveillance video. He originally pleaded not guilty.

Read: Man pleads not guilty to murder charge in death of woman found dead near Highway 38

Foster will be sentenced on May 31 at 9 a.m. He is held at the Muscatine County Jail without bond. He faces a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment without possibility of parole.