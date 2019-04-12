Illinois police search for man accused of stealing 8-year-old’s shopping bags

AURORA, Ill. — Aurora police are asking for help identifying a man who they say stole Justice store shopping bags from an 8-year-old girl who had used her birthday money to buy herself the items.

Surveillance images from April 7 show the man walking away from the Round One Entertainment Center at the Fox Valley Mall. In one image he’s carrying a shopping bag.

The suspect was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, jeans and tan colored boots.

Police are asking the public to help find the man, and a $5,000 reward is being offered for anyone with information.