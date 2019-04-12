× Flooding slows progress on I-74 Bridge project

MOLINE, Illinois — Flooding is slowing construction of the Interstate 74 Bridge project.

Operations were limited in early April, according to I-74 Corridor Manager George Ryan. He said because of high river levels crews are unable to take the barges that hold the cranes onto the water.

Progress aside, Ryan said the most important thing on their minds is safety.

“It’s really unsafe out there, so the operations have been severely limited to no operations at all for a couple days,” said Ryan. “We’re looking forward to the water coming down really soon and us continuing on.”

Despite major flooding, the Mississippi River is receding. Click here to check on the water height and flooding impact.