× 29 small Iowa communities getting state money to rejuvenate downtown

DES MOINES, Iowa — Twenty-nine small towns across Iowa, including several local communities, are about to see some new development coming to their downtown areas. Most of these have populations under 1,500.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg announced the funding, $2.9 million total in Catalyst Grants, on April 11. The Community Catalyst program was initiated in 2018 by the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) to help create fundamental, positive change in Iowa’s downtowns, according to the governor’s office website.

Each community will receive $100,000 toward a development project, which is paired with matched funds from the community. Projects range from rehab projects to setting up a new bakery and coffee bar.

Here are the communities and projects in the metro area receiving grant funds. Find a full list of projects, here.

Clinton (Clinton County) – 512 S. 2nd Street

Mediapolis (Des Moines County) – Reno of Former Kline True Value Hardware Store

Hills (Johnson County) – Old 218 Building Remodel Porject

Oxford (Johnson County) – Broadway Building

Cascade (Jones County) – Cheryl’s Flour Garden Bakery & Coffee Bar