ROCK ISLAND- 14 nonprofits are coming together to clean up 11th Street in Rock Island.

The group is hoping to clean up the main street by adding art and revitalizing storefronts.

They say their main goal is to bring more local business to the corridor.

The group is also hoping to add lighting to make the area safer for the community.

The community is invited to help clean up 11th street at 8:00 a.m. on May 11th.

A "Saturday in the park" picnic at Douglas Park will follow the cleanup.