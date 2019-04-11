× We’re tracking more storms later today… Isolated tornado can’t be ruled out

Flood warnings continue along several area rivers including the Mississippi and Rock. Crests are occurring now and will continue next week. Be prepared for road closures and detours in these areas. For more information on river levels go to https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=DVN

A broken line of showers and even a few thunderstorms will be the highlight later this afternoon and evening, including the chance for some severe weather.

Our tightly wrapped low pressure just to our west already produced a round of showers and a few embedded thunderstorms this morning. Next round will develop between 4pm and 8pm. The highest risk areas will be along and south of a line from Keokuk,IA through the Quad Cities to Sterling/Rock Falls, Illinois, where isolated large hail, damaging winds will be possible. An isolated tornado is certainly in the equation as an approaching warm front interacting with the wind shear on either side of this boundary could produce a brief but weak spin up. This is something we will be tracking all afternoon and evening. Depending on the position of the front will determine how warm our numbers will be. I still believe highs will reach the 60s this afternoon. However, if the front comes up short that means cloud cover and lack of instability will result in any severe weather coverage becoming slim to none. Stay tuned!

Any storms that do develop will clear out later this evening, however colder winds will return and remain strong as temperatures crash into the 30s overnight.

Friday will be dry, but breezy and significantly cooler with highs only in the 40s.

Your weekend’s best will be Saturday with plenty of sun even though temperatures will be in the 50s.

Sunday is still on track to produce some widespread rain with highs back in the 40s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

