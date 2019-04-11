Tracking severe storm potential Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A strong spring storm system will bring the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms by Thursday afternoon, some of which will contain hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes.

The setup with this system continues to be impressive. The large difference in temperature will allow it to strengthen further as we head into the afternoon and evening. This will send a warm front up to around the I80 corridor by this afternoon, allowing much warmer air to move in along with more moisture. This front will act as the focal point for scattered thunderstorms heading into the afternoon and evening.

The timing continues to favor the 4-8pm timeframe, earliest for areas west of the Mississippi River and latest for areas east. The highest threat will be damaging winds, with secondary threats of large hail up to one inch in diameter, and an isolated tornado or two.

These storms will initially form in a broken line to the west of the Quad Cities by 4pm, intensifying and then merging more into a solid line as they cross over into Illinois. Any storm that can remain by itself for a period of time will have greater chances of producing an isolated tornado, especially along the warm front. Wind fields aloft are favorable for rotating thunderstorms, the biggest factor that remains up in the air is how much energy or instability we can build before the storms form.

The placement of the warm front this afternoon will be critical as to where the greatest threat for an isolated tornado will be. As of this morning, it appears the front will set up shop just north of I80, near I88. Any storm that can interact with this boundary in that general area will carry with it the potential for an isolated tornado. We will be analyzing where the front is several times this afternoon to narrow down which locations will have the greatest threat.

Regardless of where you live, you want to remain alert to rapidly changing weather conditions today. These storms will be moving quite fast, some on the order of 50 MPH or faster, giving you less time to react to any warnings that may be issued. One thing to watch for during the early afternoon is how much sunshine your particular area receives. If you notice a good hour or two of sunshine, that should serve to heighten your awareness as the threat for severe storms may increase in your given area.

We'll be unleashing The Beast this afternoon to track the storms as they develop. Stay close!

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke