Thousands of power outages reported across Iowa, Illinois as heavy storms roll through

Thousands of people are experiencing power outages in Illinois and Iowa on April 11 as severe thunder storms and damaging winds roll through the Midwest.

Alliant Energy is experiencing more than 17,000 customers without power, according to their outage map as of 11:24 a.m. More than 1,000 people are without power around Iowa City. People in Cedar Rapids are also experiencing several outages.

The greatest focus of outages is coming from the Janesville area in southern Wisconsin where more than 8,500 people are experiencing power loss. The Storm Track 8 radar is showing a major storm cell in the area.

MidAmerican Energy’s outage map is also showing more than 4,500 people are without power in central and northern Iowa.

Other, smaller outages are also reported across northern Illinois on Ameren’s and ComEd’s websites.

Stay updated on the weather, here.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as the situation changes.