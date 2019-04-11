Interactive Radar

PHOTOS: Meet the pets of the WQAD family

MOLINE, Illinois — It’s National Pet Day, and the WQAD News 8 family sure does love its pets!

A recent pet-owner survey by Merrick Pet Care found that seven in 10 dog owners say their dog is their favorite member of the family. The survey also states 92 percent of pet owners say their dog is a part of the family, 73 percent let their dog on the furniture and 66 percent let their dog sleep in the bed.

Scroll through the photo gallery above to see which pets belong to which WQAD family member!

