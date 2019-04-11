× Pending bond payment leaves Rock Island County Courthouse demo on hold

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — The demolition of the Rock Island County Courthouse is on hold as the courts wait for a preservationist group to pay a bond.

Landmarks Illinois filed an appeal in late March, 2019 to stop the demolition from happening. Initially, that was set to put a hold on the demolition for five days until an appellate court decided how to proceed.

In early April, a ruling ordered that Landmarks Illinois was required to pay a $336,000 bond. Rock Island County State’s Attorney John Mcgehee said that money would cover the cost of the delays for the Rock Island County Public Building Commission.

Landmarks Illinois said that the bond needed to be paid by April 18. The court denied a request from Rock Island County and the Rock Island County Public Building Commission to have the money posted on Monday, April 9.

If the bond is paid, the court will then rule on the preservation group’s appeal. If it’s not paid, the demolition can move forward.