× Mt. Pleasant accident ends with car totaled on train tracks

MT. PLEASANT, Iowa- One person is in the hospital after totaling their car and blocking train tracks.

Thursday, April 11, around noon, a car traveling southbound along Highway 218 and 34 crashed through the median between the two bridges.

The car went airborne and landed on its nose on the train tracks.

The car rolled onto its right side and remained on the tracks.

No tickets have been issued at this time.

Iowa State police say the driver was injured and after initially being brought to Henry County hospital had to be transferred to the U of I hospital.

The weather was too poor for the driver to be life-flighted and had to be brought by regular ambulance.