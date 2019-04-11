× Man arrested after fatal Scott’s law crash

Illinois State Police have arrested Craig W. Dittmar, 55, for his involvement in the fatal crash that killed Trooper Brooke Jones-Story.

March 28th, 2019, Trooper Brooke Jones-Story, was inspecting a commercial motor vehicle on US Route 20 westbound, when she was struck and fatally wounded when the semi hit her squad car and the semi she was inspecting.

The semi that killed Trooper Jones-Story was being driven by Craig W. Dittmar of Stockton, Illinois.

Thursday, April 11th, Dittmar was charged with two counts of Reckless Homicide (both Class 2 Felonies), and one count of Operating A Commercial Motor Vehicle While Fatigued – Causing Death (Class 3 Felony).

His bond was set at $250,000.

Dittmar was arrested and sent to Stephenson County Jail.

“The ISP would like to remind the public of Scott’s Law, which requires vehicles to slow down, move over, and change lanes if possible, when they are approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with its hazard lights activated. The ISP urges the public to help save lives by making responsible driving choices and following the law.”