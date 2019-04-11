× Live in the QC? Get your leaves removed for free

If you live in the QC you have a limited window to get yard leaves and waste removed by the city for free.

Here’s when and how:

Rock Island

Monday, April 15 through Friday, May 3, 2019, they will be collecting leaves for free.

Must be in approved paper yard waste bags.

Moline

Starting April 15 and running through April 26, 2019, yard waste stickers will not be required. Leaves and grass clippings may be placed in biodegradable paper bags.

East Moline

“Yard waste collection is available from April through November and will occur on the same day as your regular trash collection. In order to be collected, yard waste must be set out by 7:00 am, in either a biodegradable paper bag or must have a brush tie. Please attach a yard waste sticker to each bag or bundle. Brush and tree branches may not exceed 4 feet in length and 4 inches in diameter and must be bundled with jute twine or uncoated string. Bundles must not exceed 2 feet in diameter or 50 pounds in weight.”

During the months of April and November, yard waste stickers are not required for collection.

Davenport

The free, or “No Sticker”, weeks are offered for two weeks in the spring beginning on the Monday of the first full week of April.

Yard waste must still be placed for collection at your pickup point on your normal pickup date in a Kraft ply bag.

Bettendorf

No sticker weeks are April 1st – April 12th.

Residents may also take their yard waste to the Davenport Compost Facility, 2707 Railroad Avenue, Davenport, Iowa

No charge weeks at Davenport Compost: April 1 – 14.