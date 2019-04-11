Heartbeat bills in Georgia and Ohio await governors’ signatures

(CNN) — At least two “heartbeat bills” are waiting to be signed into law.

The first is in Georgia, where the legislation has been sitting on Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk since the General Assembly passed the bill late last month. Kemp is expected to sign the legislation.

The second is in Ohio. The state Senate and House both passed Senate Bill 23 on Wednesday, and it now awaits the signature of Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who has said he will sign it.

Both bills would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. Many women aren’t aware that they’re pregnant at that point.

Such laws have previously been declared unconstitutional. In Iowa, a judge struck down that state’s “heartbeat” act in January after it was signed into law last year. North Dakota was the first state to enact a heartbeat bill in 2013, but it was also struck down by the courts.

Ohio’s heartbeat bill is not the first of its kind in that state. Similar legislation was vetoed last year by former Ohio Gov. John Kasich. He’s now a CNN contributor.

The bills in Georgia and Ohio are just two of a number of similar heartbeat bills that have been introduced in state legislatures across the US this year. Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant signed a “heartbeat bill” in March.