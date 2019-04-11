Interactive Radar

Grab a coffee and meet your new city administrator

Posted 2:32 pm, April 11, 2019, by

MOLINE, Illinois- The City is inviting all residents to meet the new City Administrator and grab a ‘cup a joe’!

According to a press release, the event is on Tuesday, April 16.

It will be at City Hall in Moline from 4:30p.m.- 5:30p.m.

“Ms. Kotter brings over 25 years of municipal management experience to the City of Moline. Prior to her appointment in Geneseo, Ms. Kotter held a number of administrative and managerial positions with municipalities in Wisconsin, including 17 years as the City Administrator of Clintonville, WI. On a personal note, Ms. Kotter has two sons, Evan (21) and Alex (19). Kotter looks forward to working with the Moline team and working hard for the community.”

