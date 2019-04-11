Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for Scott county
SCOTT COUNTY-Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Louisa and Scott counties in response to flooding and flash flooding that started March 13.
The Governor’s proclamation simply allows state resources to be used to deal with and recover from the effects of flooding.
If you live in Louisa or Scott County you may be eligible for aid.
“The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $41,560 for a family of three. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.”