Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODHULL- 25 students from Galva Elementary got out of the classroom and into the field today to learn about pollination.

The event was hosted on April 11, by Pioneer Seeds and a group called "Pheasants Forever.".

They spread pollinator mix onto fields at "pioneer hybrid" in Woodhull.

Students learned about the wide variety of pollinator animals and how they help create food.