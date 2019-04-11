Earl Hanson holds cultural carnival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND- Rock Island Elementary students spent the evening celebrating their diverse backgrounds.

Earl Hanson Elementary hosted its second 'cultural carnival' Thursday, April 11.

Students and families ran tables, handed out food samples, displayed native clothing, and participated in a traditional face painting.

Ten countries were represented including Myanmar, Uzbekistan, and Nigeria.

Students at the school speak multiple languages such as Burmese and Swahili.

The event was meant to help introduce kids to their classmate's heritage.

Earl Hanson School also has a class that teaches kids how to read and write in their parents' native language.