× Detectives reach out for tips in their search for missing 15-year-old from Lee County, IL

FRANKLIN GROVE, Illinois — Police are reaching out to the public for help in finding a teenage boy who has been missing since Monday, April 9.

Isaac Jacob Lee, age 15, was last seen leaving his home in Franklin Grove around 10 p.m. Monday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, Isaac’s leaving was an unusual situation, but police said they do not believe Isaac is endangered.

Isaac is described as having sandy blonde hair and blue eyes, standing 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing 185 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing gray pants, a green Carhartt jacket, camouflage boots, a snow cap and was carrying a green backpack.

On Wednesday afternoon, Lee County Sheriff John Simonton said the department got word that Isaac may have been spotted in central Illinois. Investigators were following up in the areas he was possibly sighted in and following up with some witnesses.

Anyone with information on Isaac’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Sergeant Shane Miller or Detective Jacob Amesquita (815) 284 – 6631.