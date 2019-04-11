× Clinton Community College reopens after nearby police incident prompts closure

CLINTON, Iowa — Due to heavy police presence at a home near Clinton Community College, staff and students were temporarily asked not to leave the building.

The college was reopen by 11:45 a.m. Thursday, April 11.

A spokesperson from the college said the incident was not related to the college, but was happening nearby. It was police who requested that nobody leave the school.

Nobody inside the building was in any danger, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page.

The Fulton School District was on a soft lockdown during the incident but it has since been lifted.

There has been no official word yet on other schools that may have been locked down.