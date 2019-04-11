Augustana to hold large-scale emergency drill on Thursday, closing part of 7th Ave.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois - If you see a massive emergency response near Augustana College on the morning of Thursday, April 11, don't be alarmed.

The college is working with local officials to practice what to do in the event of an emergency.

Augustana holds this drill every year. The scene will simulate a hazmat leak and will draw a response from the Rock Island Fire Department and other agencies.

7th Avenue will be closed between 32nd Street and 38th Street beginning at 9:00 a.m.

The road closure and drill is set to last until about noon.