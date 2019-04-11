in a battle for Rock Island, Alleman gets the better of the Lady Rocks 3-nil. Alleman wins their first Western Big 6 win. Ella DeSmet scores twice with both assist coming from her sister Julia.
Alleman shuts out Rock Island in Soccer
