Alleman shuts out Rock Island in Soccer

Posted 10:54 pm, April 11, 2019, by

in a battle for Rock Island, Alleman gets the better of the Lady Rocks 3-nil.  Alleman wins their first Western Big 6 win.  Ella DeSmet scores twice with both assist coming from her sister Julia.

