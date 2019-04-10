- Bettendorf Assumption girls soccer
- UT Moline girls soccer
- Dodgers-Cardinals
- Baseball scores
WQAD Sports April 9th
-
WQAD Sports April 2nd
-
WQAD Sports April 4th
-
WQAD Sports Feb 13th
-
The Score Sunday – Davenport North Soccer, FCA Legacy Dinner, NFL Draft, FCA- Coltin Quagliano
-
The Score Week 6
-
-
WQAD Sports Feb 18th- Lady Rocks roll into Sweet 16
-
WQAD Sports Febuary 25th- Lady Rocks fall in Super Sectionals
-
WQAD Sports Feb 21st- Lady Rocks win Sectional, Maquoketa edges Central Dewitt, and more
-
The Score Week 2
-
QC Big Table discussions to return for second year
-
-
Moline athlete named to elite soccer team
-
WHAT’S HAPPENING? Opening Doors Gala, Harlem Globetrotters, Fastest Easter Egg Hunt
-
WQAD Sports Saturday Feb 16th- Hawkeyes miracle, Girls hoops, swimming and more