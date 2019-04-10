WQAD Sports – April 10th

  • Central DeWitt joins the MAC
  • Megan Gustafson drafted 17th overall to Dallas
  • Cubs fall to Pirates
  • Cardinals win 4th straight
  • Central standouts sign for college careers
