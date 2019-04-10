Wheel of Misfortune; Xzavier Dodd

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduce the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesday, April 10, 2019, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 19-year-old Xzavier Dodd. He's 5' 8'' tall, 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police say Dodd is wanted in Scott County for Escape and Probation Violation on original charges of Carry Weapons, Felon with a Firearm, Willful Injury and Assault with a Weapon.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers. Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $500 reward.