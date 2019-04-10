WHAT’S HAPPENING? Opening Doors Gala, Harlem Globetrotters, Fastest Easter Egg Hunt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa - Family Resources is celebrating 170 years in 2019 and they're celebrating with their annual Opening Doors Gala this Friday, April 12.

This year's theme is "A Black Tie A-Fair." It starts at 6pm at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf. There's going to be live entertainment, including a magician and a juggler. There's also a silent and live auction, dinner, and more.

All the money raised goes to Family Resources, which provides services like emergency housing, education, and counseling to children, families, and people across our area.

MOLINE, Illinois - Some of the best basketball players in the world return to the TaxSlayer Center Saturday, April 13. It's not about March Madness. though. It's all about entertainment. Monday, April 1, Jet Rivers came on WQAD News 8 at 11 to show off some of the team's tricks. Their show starts at 2 p.m. Saturday in downtown Moline. To buy tickets, click here.

STERLING, Illinois - Get ready to hunt for some eggs! The Sterling Park District will be hosting their annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 13 at the Westwood Sports Complex. The hunt begins at 1:30pm near building #3. This event is FREE for children ages 8 and under. You'll want to be on time though, as the eggs will go FAST! For more information, visit the Sterling Park District's Facebook page here.