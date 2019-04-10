× Tracking possible storms later Thursday… Spring chill on track for the weekend

Flood warnings continue along several area rivers including the Mississippi and Rock. Crests are occurring now and will continue next week. Be prepared for road closures and detours in these areas. For more information on river levels go to https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=DVN

The narrow band of rain this morning which produced between a tenth to some places over a half an inch has shifted off to the north leaving behind overcast skies. Quite a temperature spread across the area with upper 30s to the north to upper 50s and breaks of sun to the south. In the immediate Quad Cities will remain in the 40s the rest of the afternoon. Likely feeling even cooler courtesy of a stiff wind out of the east.

By Thursday, the tightly wrapped area of low pressure associated with this system will be just to our west sending warmer 60s to possibly lower 70s for daytime highs. At the same time, we’ll likely see a few scattered showers in the morning with a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Winds will strong once again with gusts over 40 mph in spots.

By evening, a broken line of showers and thunderstorms will develop mainly on the Illinois before quickly moving out of the area by the evening hours. A few of these storms may be strong with hail and a good rush of wind.

Temperatures will then cool off again for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Next round of rain appears to return on Sunday as a system tracking a bit more south in past model runs has now shifted even farther north. We’ll keep an eye on it.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

