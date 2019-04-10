Study: Passenger rail could have a $25 million annual impact

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEORIA, Illinois- The Quad Cities chamber of Commerce is making its pitch for passenger rail to and from Chicago.

The group's Director of Government Affairs, Tyler Power, spoke at a transportation committee meeting Monday, April 8 at Bradley University. He said the Chamber believes passenger rail would be a good investment, saying it would have a transformative impact on the area's economy.

"It's a great way to travel to Chicago, and for Chicagoans to travel to the Quad Cities," Power said. "It's no secret that we rely on Chicago's global reach, for business, tourism, and quality of life."

A study conducted by Visit Quad Cities revealed 60% of area tourists are from the Chicagoland area. The passenger rail project is projected to have a $25 million annual economic impact once service begins. It could also bring in anywhere between 550-825 permanent Quad City jobs.