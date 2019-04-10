Plants and Gardens: When we are safe from the frost



Plants and Gardens is a special segment every Wednesday at 11:15 a.m. featuring garden-expert Craig Hignight from Wallace's Garden Center. Viewers ask him questions on Facebook live and he answers them!

On April 10, a viewer asked Craig if we were out of the woods in regards to potential frost. Craig told us we are still sitting at about a 50 percent chance for frost.

Don't worry, he did say when it was generally safe to avoid freezing - hint, we still have about a month from today.

Don't worry, he did say when it was generally safe to avoid freezing - hint, we still have about a month from today.

