Plants and Gardens: When we are safe from the frost

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Plants and Gardens is a special segment every Wednesday at 11:15 a.m. featuring garden-expert Craig Hignight from Wallace's Garden Center. Viewers ask him questions on Facebook live and he answers them!

On April 10, a viewer asked Craig if we were out of the woods in regards to potential frost. Craig told us we are still sitting at about a 50 percent chance for frost.

Don't worry, he did say when it was generally safe to avoid freezing - hint, we still have about a month from today.

Watch the video above to find out more, and join the conversation every Wednesday morning!

Watch more Plants and Gardens, here!