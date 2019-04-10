Orion Restaurant honors Lee with “Beast of a Burger”

Posted 10:56 pm, April 10, 2019, by , Updated at 10:58PM, April 10, 2019

Logan Lee has enjoyed quite a career at Orion High School.   The future Hawkeye rewrote the football record books, won a pair of state wrestling titles, and has a chance to add more state medals in track this Spring.  Maple Street Grille, a restaurant in Orion decided to honor Lee with a signature burger.  Owner J.R. Greenwood and Lee created the burger that has residents of Orion raving.  The Champ is a half pound of angus beef, 2 slices of cheese, hickory smoked bacon, candied bacon, huli huli inspired pulled pork, provolone cheese all on a sesame seed bun.

