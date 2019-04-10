Logan Lee has enjoyed quite a career at Orion High School. The future Hawkeye rewrote the football record books, won a pair of state wrestling titles, and has a chance to add more state medals in track this Spring. Maple Street Grille, a restaurant in Orion decided to honor Lee with a signature burger. Owner J.R. Greenwood and Lee created the burger that has residents of Orion raving. The Champ is a half pound of angus beef, 2 slices of cheese, hickory smoked bacon, candied bacon, huli huli inspired pulled pork, provolone cheese all on a sesame seed bun.
Orion Restaurant honors Lee with “Beast of a Burger”
