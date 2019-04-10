Mosquitoes making an early appearance

QUAD CITIES- Mosquitoes are making appearances even before temperatures have warmed up for spring.

The Rock Island health department is worried about mosquitos known as “containment breeders”.

They carry diseases in the Quad City area and breed in small amounts of water like birdbaths overturned containers or anything that is turned upside down.

The health department hopes as the flood waters recede the mosquitos won’t be as bad when summer comes around.

If you have tires sitting around you can call the health department to pick them up, they will collect up to ten tires.