Illinois State Police to step up Scott's law enforcement in April

ILLINOIS- The Illinois State Police have announced their intentions to increase enforcement of Scott’s Law.

The ISP says April 12-19, Sheriffs across the State of Illinois will be participating in a traffic awareness campaign specifically aimed at Scott’s Law and distracted driving violators. The ISA urges all motorists to obey all the rules of the road and stay focused when driving.

16 officers have been hit while conducting traffic stops on the side of the road in 2019.

Illinois has had 4 traffic-related officer deaths in 2019.

“Scott’s Law Chapter 625 of the Illinois Compiled Statutes (ILCS) 5/11-907(c), mandates that upon approaching a stationary authorized emergency vehicle, when the authorized emergency vehicle is giving a signal by displaying alternately flashing red and blue lights or amber or yellow warning lights, a person who drives an approaching vehicle”: