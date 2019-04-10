Home burglary leads to another car theft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- The Bettendorf Police Department is reminding residents to not only lock their cars, but their homes too.

Police responded to call just after 2:20 A.M. for a burglary at a home in the 2400 block of Crestview Drive.

That home, is where Ashley Wyatt and her one year old son live. She said she woke up in the middle night to feed her son when she suddenly noticed the door leading to the garage was left wide open.

"When I noticed the door being open, I had (my son) in my arms and I held him a little closer to me and I just tightened," Wyatt said. "In case that person or people were in our garage. And I just took off up the stairs."

Wyatt said she immediately woke up her husband. It was a few moments later that they realized one of their cars in the driveway was missing.

"It’s terrifying knowing that somebody easily just walked into our home and didn’t even care that we were asleep or if we were gone," Wyatt said.

Surveillance photos from a neighboring house showing a similar situation down the street. Bettendorf Police believe the same thieves were seen walking down the street, checking for unlocked cars.

Wyatt's next door neighbor, Janelle Seeley, said she is shocked thieves would break into someone's home when cars are in the driveway, signalling people are home.

"Always lock the doors," Seeley said. "Even when you're home lock the doors. Because evidently they don't care whether you're home or not."

"I don't think that any family, or anybody for that matter, should have to feel unsafe in their own home," Wyatt said.

Wyatt's car that was stolen was a 2012 Blue Chevy. Bettendorf Police said the suspects were last seen going northbound on Hillside Drive. Anyone with information is being asked to call the Bettendorf Police Department.