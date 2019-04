Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Recycle the Runway 2019 is all about reclaiming purpose in a throwaway world and on Thursday, April 18th, you can help women around the Quad City Area do just that by attending a unique event at the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport that benefits Dress for Success Quad Cities.

Click the video above to see what you can expect at Recycle the Runway 2019, plus see a model show off 2018's winning design.

To purchase tickets, click here. The doors open at 5:30pm and the runway show starts at 6:30pm.