× Fire breaks out at ethanol plant east of the QC

HENNEPIN, Illinois — A fire broke out an an ethanol plant east of the Quad Cities.

According to a report by the LaSalle NewsTribune, the fire was reported at Marquis Energy around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 10.

At 4:40 p.m. Marquis Energy published a tweet that said the fire happened in the facility’s south unit. The fire was contained and there were no injuries.

“There was swift response from our local and surrounding fire departments and we appreciate their efforts,” read the tweet.

Marquis Energy experienced a fire in our South Unit. The fire is contained and all personnel are safe and accounted for. There was swift response from our local and surrounding fire departments and we appreciate their efforts. Our North Unit continues to run at full production — Marquis (@MarquisEnergy) April 10, 2019

The facility’s north unit continued to run.

There was no word on what caused the fire.

According to the company’s website, Marquis Energy is the largest dry-mill ethanol facility in the country. It has the production capacity of about 1 million gallons of fuel-grade ethanol each day.